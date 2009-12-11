« Writing Conference Success: Real Time and Post-Conference Strategies
DO YOU QUALIFY FOR THE WRITER MAMA SCHOLARSHIP ???

Published December 11, 2009 Writer Mama Scholarship Closed
The Writer Mama Scholarship
VALUE: $250.00!!!

Are you a mom, who would love to take the Writing and Publishing the Short Stuff Class that starts January 13th, but you would not otherwise be able to afford it?

Then be sure to apply for The Writer Mama Scholarship.

I am accepting applications from Monday, December 7th through Sunday, December 13th for the January 13th Writing & Publishing the Short Stuff Class Scholarship.
 
I will send out a reminder announcement in December. Hope you will apply!
