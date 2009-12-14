Fit To Write Tips: Get Grateful

Last month, I talked about the benefits of having an inspiration file. Inspiration is critical to your success, certainly. But this month, it’s the perfect time to go a step beyond that – and think about what you’re grateful for. This applies to both your health and your writing career. One recent study found that college students who focused on what they were grateful for (as opposed to those who simply recorded events that had happened or things that had annoyed them) experienced better mood, more sleep, and fewer colds than their peers. So feeling grateful may boost your immune system as well. I admit, it’s hard to feel grateful sometimes — like when my strained calf keeps me from running. But then I remind myself to appreciate the fact that I’m not immobilized – and I can still bike at the gym, even if it’s not nearly as fun. Looking for that proverbial “silver lining” can keep you feeling grateful this Thanksgiving season – and the rest of the year as well.

