And the recipients of the January 13th Writer Mama Scholarship are…

That’s right. The applications were so promising this time around that I decided to select two WPSS scholarship recipients. And they are:

Robin Paulsen

&

Carol J. Alexander

Hearty congratulations, Robin & Carol! Happy holidays!

I look forward to working with you in class in a few of weeks. I will send you a class confirmation shortly.

Please note: This is not a giveaway. This is a scholarship. I don’t just hand these things out like…like…like I hand out books! 🙂

And, for the record, choosing scholarship recipients is extremely challenging because I receive so many applications from worthy writers. Truly, this was tough choice. I received more promising candidates than ever this time around.

I encourage you all to apply again for the next WPSS class in March. Anything you can do to beef up the your traditional publication credits between now and the next application round is a good strategy.

Thanks to EVERYONE who applied!

The next scholarship offered will be for the March 2010 Writing & Publishing the Short Stuff class. Watch my new blog, christinakatz.com, for all the details! I’m very happy to be able to grant one scholarship each time I offer this class (giving two this time was an exception).

And congratulations again, Robin and Carol! Please help me congratulate our recipients in the comments.