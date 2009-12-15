« Fit To Write Tips: Get Grateful
And the recipients of the January 13th Writer Mama Scholarship are…

Published December 15, 2009 mom writers , Writer Mama Scholarship Comments

Writer Mama ScholarshipThat’s right. The applications were so promising this time around that I decided to select two WPSS scholarship recipients. And they are:

Robin Paulsen

&

Carol J. Alexander

Hearty congratulations, Robin & Carol! Happy holidays!

I look forward to working with you in class in a few of weeks. I will send you a class confirmation shortly.

Please note: This is not a giveaway. This is a scholarship. I don’t just hand these things out like…like…like I hand out books! 🙂

And, for the record, choosing scholarship recipients is  extremely challenging because I receive so many applications from worthy writers. Truly, this was tough choice. I received more promising candidates than ever this time around.

I encourage you all to apply again for the next WPSS class in March. Anything you can do to beef up the your traditional publication credits between now and the next application round is a good strategy.

Thanks to EVERYONE who applied!

The next scholarship offered will be for the March 2010 Writing & Publishing the Short Stuff class. Watch my new blog, christinakatz.com, for all the details! I’m very happy to be able to grant one scholarship each time I offer this class (giving two this time was an exception).

Subscribe to The Writer Mama e-zine to stay abreast of when I’ll be accepting applications next time around. (Click on the envelope glyph in the upper right hand corner of the blog.)

And congratulations again, Robin and Carol! Please help me congratulate our recipients in the comments.

4 Responses to “And the recipients of the January 13th Writer Mama Scholarship are…”

  1. 1 Debbie Mickelson December 15, 2009 at 10:18 am

    Exciting news. Congratulations to both recepients.

  2. 2 Christa STerken December 15, 2009 at 10:56 am

    Congratulations to both winners! I hope you will be blessed by the experience

  3. 3 Carol J. Alexander December 15, 2009 at 5:50 pm

    Christina,
    I am honored.
    I am surprised, overwhelmed, excited, humbled…
    I am a great deal of things.
    Thank you and God bless you.
    Carol

    P.S.
    Congratulations, Robin. Can’t wait to meet you, too.


Comments are currently closed.
