« And the recipients of the January 13th Writer Mama Scholarship are…
This blog is moving to christinakatz.com as of December 30, 2009 »

CHRISTINA’S UPCOMING GIGS!

Published December 16, 2009 Christina Katz Events , Northwest Author Series Closed
Digital Book World
New York, NY
January 26 – 27
Panelist: “Get Noticed! Earn Attention for Every Book”
More info

Private Workshop: Power Up Your Platform for the Internet Age
Sunday, February 28th
Location: TBA
Time: 1 – 4 p.m.
Cost for 3-hour workshop: $75.00
Increase your visibility and influence based on your personal strengths and balancing offline and online strategies.
E-mail me to get on the list

The Associated Writing Programs Conference
Denver, Colorado
April 7 – 10
The Colorado Convention Center
More info

The American Society of Journalists & Authors Writer’s Conference
NYC, NY
April 24-25
More info

Oklahoma Writers Federation Conference
Oklahoma City, OK
April 29 – May 1
Embassy Suites Hotel
More info

The Northwest Author Series: Third Season!

2009-2010 Northwest Author Series

Next up: Amber Keyser on How to Use a Critique Group to Enhance Your Writing on January 24th.
More info

For Email Marketing you can trust

Get Known Before the Book Deal On Sale Now!

Get Known Before the Book Deal Website

Get Known Before the Book Deal Blog

Christina Katz's Facebook profile

Whatcha lookin’ for?

Writer Mama Sites

Order Writer Mama and Giveaway Books at Writers on the Rise Bookstore

Read all the five-star reviews on of WM on Amazon

The Writer Mama's Twitter

The Writer Mama's Facebook

Visit The Writer Mama Official Website

The Writer Mama Café Press Store

The Writer Mama's Myspace

Christina Katz Sites

Christina Katz' Website

Christina Katz Classes Registration

Christina Katz Recommends

Writers On The Rise

December 2009
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

My Latest Flickr Photos

More Photos

Top Clicks

  • None

Blog Stats

  • 186,369 Visitors
%d bloggers like this: