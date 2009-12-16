« CHRISTINA’S UPCOMING GIGS!
This blog is moving to christinakatz.com as of December 30, 2009

Published December 16, 2009
I know.

It’s sad.

I’ve been here for three whole years.

This was my FIRST blog and I loved every minute of being here.

I hope that WordPress will let it live on for a good long time.

What a wonderful context for Writer Mamas we created together!

But, sadly, it’s time to move on.

Come and find me at my new digs: http://christinakatz.com

And while we’re both thinking of it, would you please update your links to http://christinakatz.com?

Thanks so much!

2010 is going to be an exciting adventure. Thanks for sharing the ride!

I’d love to hear what you think of my NEW blog. Meet me over there, okay?

And if you feel moved to share what this blog has meant to you, I welcome your comments!

6 Responses to “This blog is moving to christinakatz.com as of December 30, 2009”

  1. 1 emilychadwick December 16, 2009 at 10:00 pm

    WINGS! That’s what this blog has given me. Thank you.

  2. 2 Rene Eyerly December 16, 2009 at 11:11 pm

    Christina, this is where I come to find inspiration and focus. I will follow you anywhere! Congratulations on the new website.

  3. 3 The Writer Mama December 16, 2009 at 11:12 pm

    Aw, shucks. Thanks, Emily. Fly, fly, fly!

  4. 4 writethejourney December 16, 2009 at 11:30 pm

    For Emily, wings. For me, an anchor. Thanks for being here–I will certainly follow you!

  5. 5 Jeanette December 17, 2009 at 12:22 am

    Christina, your writing journey has taken you far–and now you mentor and support so many other writers. Makes sense to simplify your wonderful offerings to a central location. Awesome!

  6. 6 The Writer Mama December 17, 2009 at 7:18 pm

    Thanks, you guys. Feeling sad about letting go but it’s all part of the process…


Comments are currently closed.
