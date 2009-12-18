« This blog is moving to christinakatz.com as of December 30, 2009
WINTER CLASSES BEGIN JANUARY 13TH! »

The Freelancer’s Phrase Book: “Byline”

Published December 18, 2009 Abigail Green , The Freelancer's Phrase Books Closed

By Abigail GreenAbby Green
Is there any greater thrill than seeing your very own name in print? Unless it’s in the obituaries or police blotter, that is. I’m referring to seeing your byline accompanying an article you penned yourself. I’ve been at this for more than a decade, and I still get a little burst of pride when I spot my byline — probably because I know how much hard work went into getting to that point!
 
If you’re trying to build your clip file and get recognized for your work, obviously you want to focus on publications that give bylines. Not all do, however. Some magazines run writers’ bylines for feature articles, but not for shorter pieces like the front of the book sections. And some publications give a credit rather than a byline — meaning your name may be listed in tiny italics beneath the piece rather than in 18-point type at the top. Of course, the font size and location on the page of your byline is up to the graphic designers.
 
Many publications also include short writers’ bios, such as “Abigail Green is a frequent contributor to the magazine,” or “Freelancer Abigail Green lives and writes in Baltimore.” Some may even plug your book, blog or website. When you’re studying markets for your work, take note of how bylines are handled so you’ll know what to expect.
 
A word of caution: if at all possible, confirm the spelling of your name before your article goes to press. I have been dismayed to see my hard-earned byline as “Abigail Greene” and other interpretations. Once an article of mine even appeared with another writer’s byline. Turns out the designer had pasted in the wrong name. Fortunately, they were able to correct the error on a color printout so I can still use the clip. For even more peace of mind, ask to see the galleys (the pre-publication layout of your article) before the magazine goes to press.
 
Byline or credit, small type or large, above the text or below; these may seem like trivial issues, but for writers, getting credit — and recognition — for our work is vital. Just make sure to keep your increasingly recognizable name out of the police blotter, OK?
 

Abigail Green has published more than 150 articles and essays in regional and national publications including American Baby, Baltimore Magazine, Bride’s, Cooking Light, and Health. Her work also appears in the new book, “A Cup of Comfort for New Mothers.” (Adams Media, 2009). Abby holds a B.A. from Vassar College and an M.A. in publishing from the University of Baltimore. She writes the “Crib Notes” column for The Writer Mama e-zine and the “Understanding Personal Essays” column for Writers on the Rise. A mother of two boys, she blogs about parenting, publishing and more at http://diaryofanewmom.blogspot.com. She also teaches the six-week e-course Personal Essays that Get Published.

For Email Marketing you can trust

Get Known Before the Book Deal On Sale Now!

Get Known Before the Book Deal Website

Get Known Before the Book Deal Blog

Christina Katz's Facebook profile

Whatcha lookin’ for?

Writer Mama Sites

Order Writer Mama and Giveaway Books at Writers on the Rise Bookstore

Read all the five-star reviews on of WM on Amazon

The Writer Mama's Twitter

The Writer Mama's Facebook

Visit The Writer Mama Official Website

The Writer Mama Café Press Store

The Writer Mama's Myspace

Christina Katz Sites

Christina Katz' Website

Christina Katz Classes Registration

Christina Katz Recommends

Writers On The Rise

December 2009
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

My Latest Flickr Photos

More Photos

Top Clicks

  • None

Blog Stats

  • 186,369 Visitors
%d bloggers like this: