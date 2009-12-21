WINTER CLASSES BEGIN JANUARY 13TH!

Writing and Publishing The Short Stuff

Especially For Moms (But Not Only for Moms!)

With Christina Katz

NEW: Now includes both regional and national markets!

Class Begins January 13, 2010

Prerequisites: None

Finally, a writing workshop that fits into the busy lives of moms! You will learn how to create short, easy-to-write articles-a skill that will make it easier to move up to longer, more time-consuming articles when you’re ready. Try your pen at tips, fillers, short interviews, list articles, how-tos, and short personal essays-all within six weeks. Now includes markets!

Cost: $250.00

More/Register at www.christinakatz.com

Personal Essays that Get Published

With Abigail Green

Class Begins January 13, 2010

Prerequisites: None

The popularity of reality shows, blogs, and tell-all books proves that it pays to get personal these days. Whether you want to write introspective essays, short humor pieces, or first-person reported stories, your life is a goldmine of rich material that all kinds of publications are pining for. Personal Essays that Get Published will teach you how to get your personal experiences down on the page and get them published. Students will learn how to find ideas, hone their voice, craft solid leads and endings, reslant their work for different markets, and submit their essays for publication.

Cost: $250.00

More/Register at Class Begins January 13, 2010Prerequisites: NoneThe popularity of reality shows, blogs, and tell-all books proves that it pays to get personal these days. Whether you want to write introspective essays, short humor pieces, or first-person reported stories, your life is a goldmine of rich material that all kinds of publications are pining for. Personal Essays that Get Published will teach you how to get your personal experiences down on the page and get them published. Students will learn how to find ideas, hone their voice, craft solid leads and endings, reslant their work for different markets, and submit their essays for publication.Cost: $250.00More/Register at www.christinakatz.com

Updated and Improved!

Turn Your Specialty Into Course Curriculum

With Christina Katz

Class Begins on January 13th

Prerequisites: Former student or Permission from Instructor. Recommended before CSNBP.

I bet you have worked long and hard to discover your specialty, narrow the focus of your expertise, and build your credibility, so shouldn’t you also develop a course curriculum that you can use as the starting point for years of teaching and learning from your students? I have been doing this for eight years and in this six-week class, I will share all of the insights I have learned so you can create your own class, including strategies for cultivating a following of students who succeed. This is probably the most important class I teach because it helps writers make the most of the expertise they already have.

Cost: $399

Register at www.christinakatz.com

Coming Classes:

Pitching Practice: Write Six Queries in Six Weeks

With Christina Katz

Class Begins May 12th

Prerequisites: WPSS with published clips or permission from the instructor.

In this writing class, pitching is all you do. Each week, you will study a successful writer’s query and create your own list of steps to follow. You will receive a three-page worksheet weekly, which will provide helpful ideas and checklists to help you systematize your query writing process and increase your productivity.

Cost: $250.00

More/Register at www.christinakatz.com

Updated and Improved!

Craft A Saleable Nonfiction Book Proposal

With Christina Katz

Class Begins on March 3rd

Prerequisites: Former student or Permission from Instructor.

Most writers underestimate the comprehensiveness needed to craft a saleable book proposal that will garner the interest of agents and editors. They also mistake the definition of platform and importance of aligning their proposal to a solid track record. A two-time author, Christina has helped hundreds of nonfiction writers succeed over the past seven years. Now she’s making her proposal-writing advice available in a six-week e-mail course to aspiring authors who want to nail the proposal the first time around. The best way to craft a short, tight proposal that will impress agents and editors is with the help of a seasoned professional.

Cost: $399.00

Register at www.christinakatz.com

NOW OFFERING ONGOING SUPPORT FOR FORMER STUDENTS VIA DREAM TEAMS! updated information and register Read theinformation and register here Invest In Your Writing Career Today

& Reap Greater Rewards Tomorrow.