Do You Qualify for the Writer Mama Scholarship? Deadline is Sunday, December 13th

Are you a mom, who would love to take the Writing and Publishing the Short Stuff Class that starts January 13th, but you would not otherwise be able to afford it?

Then you qualify for The Writer Mama Scholarship. Application deadline for the next available scholarship for the January 13th Writing & Publishing The Short Stuff Class begins today! I am accepting applications from today through Sunday, December 13th for the Writing & Publishing the Short Stuff Class Scholarship.

One full scholarship is granted each quarter. Please read the guidelines below completely and double-check your application. The recipient will be announced on Monday, December 14th in this blog.

Please feel free to spread the word about the scholarship, even if you do not intend to apply. If you have already paid for the class, you do not qualify for the scholarship. If you have already taken the class, you also do not qualify. Otherwise one scholarship is available per WPSS class.

This is a full scholarship. The recipient commits to participating fully in the class and delivering all six assignments on time. Please do not apply if you cannot make the commitment to participate in the class, which involves reading the weekly workbook, completing your assignments, and reviewing your classmates work.

The scholarship is not transferable if you fail to complete the class. The scholarship is also not transferable in the case of illness, family emergencies, a move, etc.

Please note that this is a scholarship, not a giveaway. The scholarship is only for moms, not soon-to-be moms. Please do not apply if you are pregnant (just trust me on this). The scholarship is offered by the class instructor, Christina Katz.

No additional time or special coaching is offered with the scholarship. It’s up to the scholarship recipient to make the most of the class, like everyone else in the class.

What is written in your application is private and your personal information will never be shared or sold. The only way to qualify is to apply each time. No one else will view your application but Christina Katz.

Applications will be reviewed in the order they are received. Send your application to: “writer mama 2 @ earthlink dot net” — this the only email address for the scholarship. If you don’t receive the scholarship, save your application for future scholarships, and re-apply. Always add in your most current publication credits, since I look at those.

The application questions are below. Copy and paste the questions into a Microsoft Word document (to take the class you must be able to create and read Microsoft Word documents, no exceptions). Please answer each question concisely and completely.

The scholarship recipient will be chosen based on the following criteria: demonstrated effort, need, and enthusiasm as determined by Christina Katz. The most important consideration is demonstrated past effort, so please don’t skimp on details of your past writing efforts.

Applications accepted from U.S. residents only at this time. Thanks for understanding.

Here’s the application. Copy and paste it into a Word doc, answer each question fully, do not exceed one page, then copy and paste your final application into an email when you are ready to submit it:

[Begin application form]

Name

Address

Email

Phone

Have you read the book, Writer Mama?

How long have you been reading the WM blog?

What version of Microsoft Word software are you currently using?

Have you applied for The Writer Mama Scholarship before?

Write a short paragraph in response to the following questions:

Please write one paragraph about why you want to take the class, Writing and Publishing the Short Stuff. Please list, in paragraph form by publication name and date only, any publication credits you’ve accumulated thus far . Briefly list any other experience you think is relevant, also in paragraph form. Please briefly state why you are unable to afford the tuition for the class at this time (see note below).

[End application form]

Please Note: The Writer Mama Scholarship is only for moms who legitimately cannot afford class tuition for whatever reason. So if you work at home, earn money, receive money, or your spouse or partner earns enough money for you to afford the class, please expect to pay full price. My classes are kept affordable so that moms can take them!

To register for the class as a non-scholarship candidate, please visit the “Register” page at http://christinakatz.com. After the January 13th classes, the next round of classes start on March 3rd. Add http://christinakatz.com to your blog reader so you won’t miss an announcement.

I’m pleased to be able to offer one free class per semester to one deserving mama. Good luck!